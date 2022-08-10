ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 17th. Analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post earnings of $12.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.65 by $1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 167.57% and a net margin of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post $41 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 1.6 %

ZIM stock opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.19. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.24.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZIM. Bank of America downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.66.

Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 824,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,932,000 after acquiring an additional 40,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 32.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after acquiring an additional 73,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 59.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after acquiring an additional 89,273 shares in the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

