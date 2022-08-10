ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ZTO opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $26.53. ZTO Express has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $34.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,319 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,783,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,586,000 after buying an additional 1,612,528 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,890,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,259,000 after purchasing an additional 646,490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,421.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,118,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,040,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,014,000 after purchasing an additional 36,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

