ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance
NYSE ZTO opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $26.53. ZTO Express has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $34.82.
About ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.
