10,753 Shares in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UE. Compass Point lowered their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $16.00 to $14.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of UE opened at $16.44 on Thursday. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

