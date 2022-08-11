1,250 Shares in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $979,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BGS. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

B&G Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.26. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.22.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). B&G Foods had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 322.03%.

About B&G Foods

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.