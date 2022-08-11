1,294 Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $162.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.69. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $131.50 and a one year high of $190.43.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.24). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $754.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FCN shares. StockNews.com cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

