1,602 Shares in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,602 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 370,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 240,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,040,000 after acquiring an additional 15,790 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 229,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,766,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cavco Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $278.12 on Thursday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.47 and a 52-week high of $327.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.10 and a 200-day moving average of $243.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $2.68. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $588.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

CVCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $322.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

