164 Shares in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 164 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.

NICE Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $228.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.85. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $179.13 and a 12-month high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About NICE

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.