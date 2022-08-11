18,426 Shares in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,426 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NX. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 530,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,144,000 after purchasing an additional 137,148 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 113,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 63,517 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 53,302 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 126,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 53,199 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,257,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,153,000 after purchasing an additional 51,299 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 5,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $146,801.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NX stock opened at $24.53 on Thursday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $817.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $322.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.80 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 17.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

