18,601 Shares in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in APi Group in the first quarter worth $156,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of APG opened at $17.57 on Thursday. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

APG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on APi Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $182,322.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at $497,710.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

