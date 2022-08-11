2,353 Shares in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

NYSE:MSM opened at $84.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $958.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.66%.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $589,826.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $589,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $617,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,975.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,557,217 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

