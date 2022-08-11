2,989 Shares in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,138,000 after buying an additional 60,133 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth $1,071,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 98.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 39,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 19,448 shares during the period. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 62,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schnitzer Steel Industries

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, Director Wayland R. Hicks purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $61,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at $234,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $985.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.77. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.48 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 5.85%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

