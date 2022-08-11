3,886 Shares in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,886 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in PDC Energy by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

PDCE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

PDCE stock opened at $58.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.63. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,128 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,361.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,361.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $720,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,246,316.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,610 shares of company stock worth $3,557,961 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

