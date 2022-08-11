4,046 Shares in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Haynes International during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 23.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAYN. TheStreet raised Haynes International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Haynes International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

HAYN opened at $43.01 on Thursday. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $535.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Haynes International’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

