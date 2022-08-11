451 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IRON Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth $708,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 13.2% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 83,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 19.6% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

PNW opened at $76.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.32. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $81.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.29.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.54.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.