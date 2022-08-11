56,750 Shares in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 56,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $7.97 on Thursday. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $43.55. The company has a market cap of $380.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53.

Prelude Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Laurent Chardonnet purchased 10,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,635. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 76.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $62.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

