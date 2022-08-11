5,725 Shares in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth $38,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LTC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of LTC opened at $43.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $43.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.28%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

