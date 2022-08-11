6,110 Shares in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NGVT. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 103,396 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Ingevity by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 132,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 48,584 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Ingevity by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,835,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Stock Performance

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.54. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $84.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ingevity Company Profile

NGVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

