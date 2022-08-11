6,579 Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DINO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $1,663,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $733,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $1,851,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,296.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,717.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,296.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,225,642. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HF Sinclair Stock Up 1.1 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of DINO opened at $49.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.53. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $58.50.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

