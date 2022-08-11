7,229 Shares in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

LOVE opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.95. The company has a market capitalization of $551.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.40. The Lovesac Company has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $87.12.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.32. Lovesac had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,291.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOVE shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lovesac to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $104.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lovesac from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

