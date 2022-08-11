844 Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 254.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 155,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $4,219,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 722,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,643,013.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 155,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $4,219,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 722,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,643,013.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $703,391.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,394.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,369 shares of company stock worth $9,550,209 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chewy Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chewy from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chewy from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.72.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $48.85 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $97.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.39 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.42.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

