89 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 89 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $119.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

