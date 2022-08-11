9,491 Shares in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $2,296,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $2,756,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNFI shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

United Natural Foods Stock Up 0.8 %

UNFI stock opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.03. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.41 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

