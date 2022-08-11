969 Shares in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 2.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 438,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Terex by 30.7% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth $1,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Insider Activity at Terex

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $67,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,529.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Terex Trading Up 6.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Terex stock opened at $36.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $53.82. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.