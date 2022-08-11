Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aareal Bank Price Performance

Shares of AAALF stock opened at $31.99 on Thursday. Aareal Bank has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Pareto Securities cut Aareal Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Aareal Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

