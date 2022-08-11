Abcam plc (OTCMKTS:ABCZF) Short Interest Down 85.9% in July

Abcam plc (OTCMKTS:ABCZF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 85.9% from the July 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.0 days.

Abcam Price Performance

ABCZF stock opened at 14.65 on Thursday. Abcam has a 12 month low of 12.86 and a 12 month high of 23.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 14.66.

Get Abcam alerts:

About Abcam

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.