AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $11.11, but opened at $10.47. AbCellera Biologics shares last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 69,145 shares.

The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 41.87% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABCL shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 54,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $440,967.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,635,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,750,800.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 54,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $440,967.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,635,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,750,800.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Veronique Lecault purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,770,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,222,573.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 319,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,193,055. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,051,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,296 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 20.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,354,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,950 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,131,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,062 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,346,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,640,000 after acquiring an additional 156,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 385.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,617,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of -1.13.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

