ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) Short Interest Update

ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 68.6% from the July 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ ABGI opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 652,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 109,800 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 633,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 84,221 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $4,759,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $3,335,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 298,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. ABG Acquisition Corp. I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

