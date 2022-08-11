ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Stock Holdings Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 146.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg acquired 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.16 per share, for a total transaction of $247,882.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,959.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABM Industries Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

ABM stock opened at $45.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.83.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

About ABM Industries

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.