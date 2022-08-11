ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Up 223.7% in July

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,486,100 shares, an increase of 223.7% from the July 15th total of 1,695,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54,861.0 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $18.35.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

About ABN AMRO Bank

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.