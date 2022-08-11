ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Up 223.7% in July

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,486,100 shares, an increase of 223.7% from the July 15th total of 1,695,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54,861.0 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance
Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $18.35.
About ABN AMRO Bank
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ABN AMRO Bank (ABMRF)
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.