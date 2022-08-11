Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Short Interest Update

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Accell Group Price Performance

ACGPF stock opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.50. Accell Group has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $67.05.

About Accell Group

Accell Group N.V. designs, develops, produces, and markets bicycles, bicycle parts, and accessories. The company sells its products under the Lapierre, Haibike, Raleigh, Carqon, Sparta, XLC, Batavus, Ghost, Babboe, Winora, Koga, Van Nicholas, Loekie, Atala, Bike Parts, Juncker, Carraro, Nishiki, and Tunturi brands in the Netherlands, Germany, other European countries, and internationally.

