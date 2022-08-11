Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Short Interest Update

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.
Accell Group Price Performance
ACGPF stock opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.50. Accell Group has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $67.05.
About Accell Group
