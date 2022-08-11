Accuvest Global Advisors Sells 545 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Accuvest Global Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.5% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $119.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

