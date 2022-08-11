ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEVW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEVW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition stock. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEVW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Stock Down 21.8 %

Shares of ACEVW opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12. ACE Convergence Acquisition has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.39.

