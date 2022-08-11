Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.06

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.06 and traded as low as C$2.76. Acerus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$2.77, with a volume of 302 shares traded.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.84. The firm has a market cap of C$21.35 million and a PE ratio of -0.59.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; and Noctiva, a vasopressin analog indicated for the treatment of nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in adults who awaken at least 2 times per night to void.

