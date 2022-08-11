Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.06

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.06 and traded as low as C$2.76. Acerus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$2.77, with a volume of 302 shares traded.
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.84. The firm has a market cap of C$21.35 million and a PE ratio of -0.59.
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; and Noctiva, a vasopressin analog indicated for the treatment of nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in adults who awaken at least 2 times per night to void.
Further Reading
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.