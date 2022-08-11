ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) PT Raised to $25.00 at Craig Hallum

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Craig Hallum to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.42% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 0.63. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77.

Insider Transactions at ACM Research

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.28 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,150 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $542,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,826,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Green Court Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in ACM Research by 263.0% in the first quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,545,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 211.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,632 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in ACM Research by 909.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,028,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after acquiring an additional 926,300 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ACM Research by 200.0% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 881,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after acquiring an additional 587,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,443,000. 19.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.