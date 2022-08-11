Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Short Interest Update

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the July 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Acreage Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACRHF opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Acreage has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17.
About Acreage
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acreage (ACRHF)
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.