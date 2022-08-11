Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Short Interest Update

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the July 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Acreage Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACRHF opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Acreage has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17.

About Acreage

(Get Rating)

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

