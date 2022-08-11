Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 89.6% from the July 15th total of 22,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACXP opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -1.58. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $5.92.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals

In other Acurx Pharmaceuticals news, Director Carl Sailer acquired 19,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,697. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

