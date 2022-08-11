Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 89.6% from the July 15th total of 22,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ACXP opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -1.58. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $5.92.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.
Insider Activity at Acurx Pharmaceuticals
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.
