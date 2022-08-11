Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) PT Lowered to $17.00

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at BTIG Research to $17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADPT. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.92.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Insider Activity

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 145.37% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $192,589.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,132,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,353,000 after purchasing an additional 936,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

