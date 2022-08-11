Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Update

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,800 shares, a growth of 11,555.6% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Addex Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Addex Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.31% of the company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut Addex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.
Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.
