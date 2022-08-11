Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the July 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Adecco Group Stock Up 3.9 %
AHEXY opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Adecco Group will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Adecco Group
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.
