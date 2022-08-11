Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the July 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Adecco Group Stock Up 3.9 %

AHEXY opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Adecco Group will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Adecco Group

A number of research firms have issued reports on AHEXY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 51.50 to CHF 34.30 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 41 to CHF 36 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 35 to CHF 32 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

(Get Rating)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.