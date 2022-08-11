Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the July 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aditxt stock. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,521 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of Aditxt worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Aditxt alerts:

Aditxt Price Performance

ADTX opened at $0.16 on Thursday. Aditxt has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31.

Aditxt Company Profile

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aditxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aditxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.