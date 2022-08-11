ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMQ) Short Interest Down 95.0% in July

ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the July 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ADM Endeavors Price Performance
ADM Endeavors stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. ADM Endeavors has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.
About ADM Endeavors
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADM Endeavors (ADMQ)
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ADM Endeavors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Endeavors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.