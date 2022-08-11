ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMQ) Short Interest Down 95.0% in July

ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the July 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ADM Endeavors stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. ADM Endeavors has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

ADM Endeavors, Inc, provides installation services to grocery decor and design companies primarily in the United States. It engages in retail sale of business cards, coffee cups; print garments and other fabric items; and offers embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

