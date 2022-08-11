Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Down 43.1% in July

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Adriatic Metals Price Performance

Shares of ADMLF stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Adriatic Metals has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project in Serbia.

