Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Down 43.1% in July

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Adriatic Metals Price Performance
Shares of ADMLF stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Adriatic Metals has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61.
Adriatic Metals Company Profile
