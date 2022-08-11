Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s previous close.

AEIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

AEIS opened at $94.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $98.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.37. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 9.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

