Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) vs. Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Head to Head Contrast

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.8% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Sunrun shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Sunrun shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Advent Technologies has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrun has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advent Technologies $7.07 million 21.75 -$20.52 million ($0.56) -5.32 Sunrun $1.61 billion 4.88 -$79.42 million ($0.56) -66.11

This table compares Advent Technologies and Sunrun’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Advent Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunrun. Sunrun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advent Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Advent Technologies and Sunrun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advent Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunrun 0 2 13 0 2.87

Advent Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.23%. Sunrun has a consensus target price of $47.87, suggesting a potential upside of 29.30%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than Sunrun.

Profitability

This table compares Advent Technologies and Sunrun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advent Technologies -402.65% -36.33% -29.60% Sunrun -5.86% -1.39% -0.58%

Summary

Sunrun beats Advent Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers high-temperature proton exchange membrane (HT-PEM) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, membranes, and electrodes. It serves stationary and portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

