Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Centene by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 100,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC stock opened at $94.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $95.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Barclays started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price target on Centene in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.05.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

