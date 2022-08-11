Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPMO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Financial Life Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 26,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,675,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $56.44 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $65.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.92.

