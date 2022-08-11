Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 52,723 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 389,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,723 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 113.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 125.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $24.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,831,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,035,102.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harvey M. Schwartz acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 229,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,831,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,035,102.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 257,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,711 and sold 12,114,918 shares valued at $97,875,659. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

