Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Zscaler by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,731,000 after purchasing an additional 490,831 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,537,000 after buying an additional 278,180 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,220,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,054,000 after buying an additional 38,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,632,000 after buying an additional 61,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zscaler Stock Performance

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at $36,079,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at $36,079,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,424,712.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,710 shares of company stock worth $7,275,302 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler stock opened at $180.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.12 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of -67.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

