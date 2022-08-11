Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 779 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 453.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,961,000 after purchasing an additional 442,802 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 61.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,442,000 after purchasing an additional 238,048 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,343,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,714,000 after purchasing an additional 65,753 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 19.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 299,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,497,000 after purchasing an additional 48,107 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXP. Citigroup upped their target price on Eagle Materials to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.09.

In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $374,193.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,799.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,229 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $130.81 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.34 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.31 and its 200-day moving average is $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

