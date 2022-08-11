Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INSP. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.83.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 5.5 %

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $223.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.84 and a beta of 1.55. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.74 and a 12-month high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

